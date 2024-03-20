Rolling Loud California 2025 is set to take place during March 14 through 16 of 2025. The festival will once again take place at the Hollywood Park Grounds adjacent to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. And fans can secure their spots by buying tickets as early as this week.

Rolling Loud California proved to be a success this year. Over the course of four days, hip-hop fans got to see some of the biggest names in music, including Future, Metro Boomin , Post Malone , and Nicki Minaj . Today (March 19), just days after the 2024 iteration, Rolling Loud has announced a return to California set for 2025.

When do tickets for Rolling Loud California 2025 come out?

Early bird pre-sale tickets for Rolling Loud California 2025 go on sale this Friday (March 22) at 10 a.m. PT.

Fans can purchase three-day general admission tickets for $299, and three-day GA+ tickets for $499.

Three-day VIP tickets begin at $599, and a special tier called VIP munchies will go for $799.

Each ticket package will also be available to purchase with an installment plan, starting with a down payment of $10.

You can sign up for access, purchase tickets, and/or set up payment installment plans through the festival’s official website.

Check out the official Rolling Loud 2025 festival poster below.