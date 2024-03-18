It’s finally time; one of the most-anticipated hip-hop albums of 2024 (and technically, of 2023) is finally set to arrive. Well, half of it, anyway. Future and Metro Boomin first teased their joint project, We Don’t Trust You, back in January 2023, calling it the “album of the year” despite not yet even having a release date. Metro continued teasing the project that summer but still had no idea when it would come out by October.

Metro called the album his “top focus” in October, but it still missed the window for being the best album of 2023 — so it looks like they’ll just have to settle for having the best album of 2024. Except that earlier this month, when they finally revealed its release date, it turned out that they’d wound up making two albums. The first of which will be We Don’t Trust You, a reference to Metro’s producer tag (one of them, anyway) in which Future declares, “If young Metro don’t trust you, we gon’ shoot you.”

Here’s everything to know about Future and Metro Boomin’s joint album We Don’t Trust You.