It’s finally time; one of the most-anticipated hip-hop albums of 2024 (and technically, of 2023) is finally set to arrive. Well, half of it, anyway. Future and Metro Boomin first teased their joint project, We Don’t Trust You, back in January 2023, calling it the “album of the year” despite not yet even having a release date. Metro continued teasing the project that summer but still had no idea when it would come out by October.
Metro called the album his “top focus” in October, but it still missed the window for being the best album of 2023 — so it looks like they’ll just have to settle for having the best album of 2024. Except that earlier this month, when they finally revealed its release date, it turned out that they’d wound up making two albums. The first of which will be We Don’t Trust You, a reference to Metro’s producer tag (one of them, anyway) in which Future declares, “If young Metro don’t trust you, we gon’ shoot you.”
Here’s everything to know about Future and Metro Boomin’s joint album We Don’t Trust You.
Release Date
We Don’t Trust You is due on March 22 through Boominati, Freebandz, and Republic.
Tracklist
Future and Metro Boomin have yet to reveal their tracklist.
Singles
There have been no official singles released from the upcoming album, but they did debut a few of the new songs during their headlining set at Rolling Loud California this past weekend. Check it out below.
Features
Metro said there would be no features on the album… but it doesn’t look like that’s entirely true. He later notified fans that Playboi Carti would appear on a song called “Type Sh*t.” Meanwhile, during their Rolling Loud set, Travis Scott appeared on two previously unheard songs.
Artwork
No official artwork has yet been revealed.
Tour
No tour has been announced as of press time (Monday, March 18 10:00am PT) but it seems likely that either or both will tour for the album — most likely, an announcement would come after the second album releases on April 12.