The BeyHive has been impatiently waiting for more information about Beyoncé ‘s long-gestating hair care line for nearly a year after she first teased the new endeavor in a cryptic and rare Instagram post with more info than the usual photoshoot selects she shares. Today, her fans’ prayers were answered as she officially announced the debut of Cécred with a short film celebrating the traditions of Black hair care. Now, the only question they have is:

When Does Beyoncé’s Cécred Hair Care Line Come Out?

Fortunately, they won’t have to wait long. In her announcement, Beyoncé also included a launch date: The first Cécred products appear to be dropping on February 20. As of press time, the website for Cécred only has the trailer — while the URL mentions a mysterious password — so there’s no word yet on what products the collection will include, but there are some clues in the trailer itself. It seems pretty clear that it’ll at least include the basics at first: shampoo and conditioner are pretty much guaranteed, and with quick shots of braids throughout the clip, probably some kind of moisturizer for those who rock those styles.

We’ll see on February 20. Stay tuned.