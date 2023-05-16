Beyoncé might be in the midst of her Renaissance World Tour, but that hasn’t stopped her from expanding her business empire. The “Wait Let Me Fix My Hair” singer appears to be on the cusp of launching her latest endeavor, judging from a recent post on her Instagram account. In the post, a handwritten note recounts her early career experiences performing in her mother’s hair salon, which has her BeyHive buzzing, believing that the next industry Beyoncé intends to takeover is hair care.

Beyoncé teases her upcoming endeavor in a sweet message. ❤️ "I can't wait for you to experience what I've been creating." pic.twitter.com/4KgWzZaqCf — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) May 16, 2023

“How many of y’all knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama’s salon?” she wrote. “Destiny’s Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done. I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon. I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls. I watched her heal and be of service to so many women. Having learned so much on my hair journey, I’ve always dreamed of carrying on her legacy. I can’t wait for you to experience what I’ve been creating.”

Because of the anecdote about her “hair journey,” Beyoncé fans on Twitter are sure that means she’s going to release either a line of hair care products or a line of wigs/hair for braiding/extensions/etc. “if beyoncé drops a hair line w wigs y’all are gonna hate who I become when I get a hold of one,” wrote one fan. “Okay let’s talk lace @beyonce,” joked another. “I would like a number of wigs and bundles. Give me some Bumble Bee Bundles pls.” Even more broke out the memes to express their excitement.

Okay let’s talk lace @beyonce I would like a number of wigs and bundles. Give me some Bumble Bee Bundles pls 🤭 — T✨ (@tiaradanyel_) May 16, 2023

While some are skeptical, most are hoping that the new product lives up to the standards the singer has set with her music.