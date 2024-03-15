It looks like Cardi B is really getting serious about putting out her second album. In addition to dropping a new single today, “Enough (Miami),” she’s been making the media rounds, appearing on Big Boy’s Neighborhood to reveal her secret relation to another rising rapper and stopping by the MIllion Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast to chat with host Gillie Da Kid about advice she got from mentor Remy Ma that might have helped save her career.

The podcast’s Instagram shared a preview clip ahead of the episode’s debut. You can check it below and watch the full episode tonight at 7:30pm ET/4:30pm PT.

Cardi also joked with the hosts that she’s “not a feminist” anymore in a separate behind-the-scenes clip posted by co-host Wallo earlier this week. Really, she was giving her nuanced take on relationship dynamics, saying, “You cannot just be a b*tch that’s like, ‘Oh, my man take care of me,’ but what do you do? What are you contributing? You can’t be complaining like, ‘Oh, I cook, I clean every day.’ It’s like, ‘OK, but you don’t work. You don’t contribute to the house.’ … That’s what I’m saying, like, I’m not a feminist anymore, because it’s like… sometimes it’s like, y’all b*tches ain’t living in the real world. Y’all not living there.”

