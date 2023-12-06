When Does Golf Le Fleur’s Season 2 Line Come Out?

Tyler The Creator’s latest Golf Le Fleur collection is “for the sun seekers.” The collection is due to release in Tyler’s Golf stores on December 9, while it’ll be available to purchase online beginning December 13. You can find more info here.

In a new short film showing off the “season 2” collection, a bus accident prompts a police offers to compel the passengers to form a parade of fashionable witnesses to give their statements. The bus was occupied (of course) by Tyler and his friends, including Anwar Carrots, Lil Yachty, and more.

A split screen highlights the details of each elegant, retro-inspired piece, which includes suits, outerwear, shoes, and even umbrellas and a deerstalker cap. The backing track is called “Duplo Sentido” by Gilberto Gil and Tetê Da Bahia. The whole thing is shot like a Wes Anderson movie, and now I can’t wait for Tyler to start directing feature-length films.

le FLEUR* season 2: directed and designed by TYLER OKONMA instore: dec 9th, online dec 13thhttps://t.co/vOFABBe1kZ pic.twitter.com/QYMOwSm5Lt — T (@tylerthecreator) December 6, 2023

If the high-end collection is too rich for your blood (or just not your style), Tyler has also announced Golf Holiday shops at his permanent Golf locations, as well as pop-up shops around the world. They’ll be offering both exclusive items from the brand’s Fall/Winter collection and Golf Essentials, so you can get fitted for the remainder of the cold season.

Check out Tyler’s “le FLEUR*: season 2” short above.