When Does Kid Cudi’s ‘Insano’ Deluxe Album Come Out?

With Kid Cudi’s Insano still hours away from release, it might seem premature to start wondering when he’s planning to drop a deluxe edition of his ninth studio album, but then again, such is the world we live in these days. Fans are greedy and impatient — never a good combination — but the modern framework of the entertainment industry has been set up to feed these vices… and as it turns out, Cudi is perfectly willing to oblige them as well.

Last night, the Cleveland rapper revealed his plans for the deluxe edition of the album, revealing some detail about its structure in the process. “The deluxe is basically another album,” he wrote. “There wont be 20 plus songs, but u get a nice amount.” And, of course, for those fans who just can’t wait another two years for a new project from the increasingly prolific Cudi, he offered the best news of all: “lookin to drop NEXT WEEK.”

The deluxe is basically another album. There wont be 20 plus songs, but u get a nice amount 😉 lookin to drop NEXT WEEK ‼️ — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) January 11, 2024

Of course, Kid Cudi isn’t the first rapper to drop a “deluxe” project a week after the original. In 2017, Future dropped his fifth and sixth albums Future and Hndrxx within one week of each other, while in 2020, Lil Uzi Vert released Lil Uzi Vert Vs. The World 2 as the deluxe edition of Eternal Atake one week after EA.

Insano is due on January 12