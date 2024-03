When Is Future On Stage At Rolling Loud California 2024?

According to the festival’s app and a press release, Future and Metro Boomin are scheduled to perform from 8:30 p.m. PST until 9:45 p.m. PST on the Ethika Stage. Before their headlining set, the Ethika Stage will also welcome performances from DrownMili, Cash Cobain, Kxllswxtch, BashfortheWorld, NLE Choppa, Chief Keef, Ski Mask The Slump God, and Don Toliver. See all of the Rolling Loud California 2024 set times here.

Rolling Loud California 2024 will take place from Thursday, March 14, to Sunday, March 17, at the Hollywood Park Grounds near SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. See the full schedule below:

Thursday, March 14