The first two Sueños Festivals proved to be a hit, and now, festivalgoers and fans can’t wait to return to Chicago’s Grant Park for the third year.

Last year, Sueños Music Festival celebrated its second tun in Chicago. The festival reportedly pulled in over 45,000 attendees and boasted a line-up of some of the biggest names in reggaeton and Latin trap. Myke Towers , El Alfa, J Balvin, Ozuna , and Wisin Y Yandel were among the artists performing in the first iteration of the festival. Wisin Y Yandel returned this year for the festival’s second iteration, along with Feid , Nicky Jam, and Ivy Queen .

When is the Sueños Music Festival in 2024?

The Sueños Music Festival will take place over the course of two days — Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26 — at Grant Park. At the time of writing, a line-up for the 2024 festival has not yet been announced.

Neither a pre-sale date nor a general on-sale date have been announced, however, fans can sign up here to register for the Sueños Music Festival mailing list. Fans on the mailing list will be granted first access to pre-sale tickets.

According to a preview poster, the 2024 festival will have a line-up of more than 25 Latin and Reggaeton artists, dozens of bars, local Latin food vendors, new experiential activities, and new heights of perreo.

Some of the artists mentioned here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group..