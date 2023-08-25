Myke Towers is back with his fiery spirit on his new song, “Bajo El Sol,” which translates to “Under The Sun” — making it a summer song contender.

“Yo te quiero ver bajo el sol, tú mojaíta’ y sin toalla / Dime si lo hacemo’ en el bote o en la orilla de la playa / Cuando sube el tanning pa’ la story to’ el mundo se desmaya / Quiere que me la coma en PR, en una villa por Maya,” he details in Spanish, pointing out in spicy lyrics about him and a relationship spending time under the sun — whether it’s on a boat or the beach.

He also shared a music video tied to the track, directed by Wildhouse Pictures, that was filmed in Spain and leans into the warm and gold-covered vibes.

Recently, Towers was in Mexico City where, according to a press release, fans swarmed as they were excited for his upcoming tour. He will kick off his run there on September 20 in Guadalajara. From there, he will head to the US with Chicago’s Rosemont Theater on October 8, before continuing to other major cities.

A complete list of dates along with information about getting tickets can be found through his official website.

Check out Myke Towers’ “Bajo El Sol” above.

Myke Towers is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.