The 65th Grammy Awards ceremony is coming to Los Angeles’ Crpto.com arena on February 5th, 2023. The Recording Academy is currently going through the first step in the voting process to narrow down the nominees for major awards like Album Of The Year and Best New Artist, as well as new awards like Songwriter Of The Year and Best Video Game Soundtrack. But the Recording Academy won’t announce the nominations for the 65th Grammy Awards right away.

When Will The 2023 Grammy Nominations Be Announced?

The first round of voting for the 65th Grammys Awards began on October 13th and will continue until October 25th. The first round will determine who the shortlist of nominees for each award are. Once that first round of voting is tabulated, the official nominations for the 2023 Grammys will be announced on November 15th.

In order to be eligible for a 2023 Grammy nomination, music has to have been released between October 1st, 2021 and September 30, 2022. Last year’s big winner, Silk Sonic, actually withdrew their album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, from consideration this year. So the major awards field is even more wide open for artists we think can take home some major Grammys hardware like Harry Styles, Adele, Post Malone, and Florence And The Machines.

The 65th annual Grammy Awards will air live on CBS and be available for streaming on Paramount+.