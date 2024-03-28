Cowboy Carter season is here: As of this post, we’re just hours away from the release of Beyoncé’s latest album. She’s letting others in on the party, too, as the project also boasts appearances from Shaboozey, Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, and Linda Martell. If you’re an Apple Music user, here’s what to know about when you can give the project a listen.

When Will Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Album Be On Apple Music?

The album is already out in some international territories like Australia and New Zealand. As for the US, it will likely be released at midnight ET on Friday (March 29), as are most new albums. The album should also drop in other parts of the world as usual.

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tracklist

1. “Ameriican Requiem”

2. “Blackbird” (The Beatles cover)

3. “16 Carriages”

4. “Protector”

5. “My Rose”

6. “Smoke Hour With Willie Nelson”

7. “Texas Hold ‘Em”

8. “Bodyguard”

9. “Dolly P”

10. “Jolene” (Dolly Parton cover)

11. “Daughter”

12. “Spaghettii” Feat. Shaboozey

13. “Alliigator Tears”

14. “Smoke Hour II”

15. “Just For Fun”

16. “II Most Wanted” Feat. Miley Cyrus

17. “Levii’s Jeans” Feat. Post Malone

18. “Flamenco”

19. “The Linda Martell Show”

20. “Ya Ya”

21. “Oh Louisiana”

22. “Desert Eagle”

23. “Riiverdance”

24. “II Hands II Heaven”

25. “Tyrant”

26. “Sweet Honey Buckin'”

27. “Amen”

Cowboy Carter is out 3/29 via Parkwood/Columbia. Find more information here.