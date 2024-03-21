Future and Metro Boomin are releasing the first of their two collaboration albums in just a few hours. We Don’t Trust You was first teased back in January 2023 on social media, so the anticipation for it has been building for quite a while.

Although the album’s tracklist has yet to be released, there have been a couple of teasers, including Metro Boomin saying that Playboi Carti would appear on “Type Sh*t.” The duo also performed unreleased songs during their set at Rolling Loud California, with Travis Scott appearing on two of them. It’s unclear if these will make the record, but fans will have to wait and see when it drops tonight.

Here’s when to expect to hear it on Apple Music.