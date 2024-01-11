When Will Kid Cudi’s ‘Insano’ Be On Apple Music?

After months of anticipation — and a few delays — Kid Cudi’s ninth studio album Insano will finally be released this Friday, January 12. With a tracklist featuring guest appearances from the likes of ASAP Rocky, DJ Drama, Lil Wayne, Lil Yachty, Pharrell Williams, Travis Scott, and Young Thug, the album follows 2022’s ambitious multimedia project Entergalactic and was preceded by the single “At The Party.” He’s also got a whole slew of further projects coming this year, including a memoir and book tour. So, when can you expect to be able to hit “play” on Cudi’s latest?

Unless something goes wrong, Cudi’s album should be hitting DSPs — including Apple Music, Spotify, and Tidal — at 12am EST/9pm PST on Friday (or Thursday, if you live on the West Coast). For more details about the release, see below: