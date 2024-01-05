When Will Lil Nas X’s Next Single Come Out?

Lil Nas X is back. After laying low (more or less) for the past year or so, the provocateur returned to social media in earnest to promote his new music, chat about his upcoming tour documentary, and of course, deliver devastating troll responses to his haters (and Dave Chappelle).

So, if all this means that Lil Nas is preparing to drop new music, when exactly can we expect it to come out? Well, if his new post on Twitter is anything to go by, it should be very soon — like, “next week” soon.

In typical Lil Nas fashion, he took a comedic approach to announcing his forthcoming single, reposting a photo of Kesha holding a makeshift sign reading “new music coming soon” alongside a photo of himself holding his own sign, which says, “What she said.” In the caption, though, he went one step further, giving fans a date: 1-12-24. Does this mean it’s a joint single? When Lil Nas X is involved, anything is possible.

Meanwhile, he did offer some tidbits about the accompanying music video, revealing that he shot it in Brazil and got inspiration from the local fauna (capybara, which he calls “giant hamsters”). He also offered a pic of the chillest creatures on planet Earth.