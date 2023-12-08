Last night, Nicki Minaj dropped her anticipated Pink Friday 2 album. Spanning 22 tracks, the record highlighted collaborations with Drake, J. Cole , and many more. However, that doesn’t seem to be all. Minaj has been teasing that there will be a deluxe version — and here’s what to know about it.

When Will Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 Deluxe Come Out?

Minaj revealed that starting either Monday or Tuesday of next week, she’ll be dropping one track per day. This would continue until next Friday, providing four songs in total to complete the project. While it’s still TBA if there will be any other songs that will count toward a Pink Friday 2 deluxe after this, at the very least, fans will get to hear even more new music.

She also dropped some hints about two of the potential added features on the bonus tracks for next week. “Two of the names on a very important song rhyme with Schmechia Schmole & Schmonica,” Minaj wrote. (It’s Keyshia Cole and Monica.)

Based on this teaser alone, fans are extremely excited to hear the new collab — and any other surprises Minaj will have in store.

Check out her post about the schedule for next week below.

Next week#GagCity welcomes a new edition every day beginning Monday or Tuesday. Every day until Friday, you’ll get an add’l song that completes my fave body of work to date. 4 more songs. Two of the names on a very important song rhyme with Schmechia Schmole

& Schmonica… pic.twitter.com/tAQi0uWp2S — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 8, 2023

Pink Friday 2 is out now via Republic Records. Find more information here.