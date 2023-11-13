Drake and J. Cole have officially joined the growing list of superstar musicians who will hit the road in 2024 for a tour. The two rappers, who recently collaborated on “ First Person Shooter ” from Drake’s For All The Dogs album, announced the It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What? today and it kicks off in two months. The tour starts on January 18 in Denver, Colorado, and continues for two months before ending on March 27 in Birmingham, Alabama. So, now that you know about the tour, here’s when you can purchase tickets for it.

When Will Tickets For Drake And J. Cole’s It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What? Go On Sale?

Tickets for the It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What? will first be available through a Cash App presale on November 15 starting at 11am local time. That presale will last until November 16 at 10pm local time. To secure a ticket through the presale, Cash App Card users must use the first nine digits of their Cash App Card to unlock the presale, and tickets for the tour must be purchased with their Cash App Card. For more information on the Cash app Card presale, fans can visit https://cash.app/exclusives/drake-presale.

Following the Cash App presale, a general sale will begin on November 17 at 11am local time. Those tickets can be accessed on drakerelated.com.

What Are Drake And J. Cole’s It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What? Tour Dates?

The tour dates for Drake And J. Cole’s It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What? can be seen below:

01/18/2024 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena +

01/19/2024 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

01/22/2024 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

01/25/2024 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

01/29/2024 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center +

01/30/2024 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

02/02/2024 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

02/07/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena +

02/08/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena +

02/12/2024 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

02/16/2024 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

02/20/2024 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center +

02/21/2024 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

02/24/2024 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

02/27/2024 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

03/02/2024 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

03/05/2024 — Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

03/10/2024 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

03/14/2024 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena ~

03/18/2024 — State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center ~

03/23/2024 — Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena ~

03/27/2024 — Birmingham, AL @ The Legacy Arena at BJCC ~

+ Rescheduled dates

~ Without J. Cole