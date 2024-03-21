When Will Tyla’s New Album Be On Spotify?

Tyla is finally dropping her new self-titled debut album in just a few hours, so fans don’t have to wait too much longer. She recently unveiled the tracklist for it, which will include collaborations with Kelvin Momo, Tems, Gunna, Skillibeng, Becky G, and Travis Scott.

The Best New Artist did have to cancel her tour tied to the record, revealing that her injury grew worse, but is making it up with the music.

Find out when you can hear Tyla’s debut record on Spotify below.