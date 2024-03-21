Tyla is finally dropping her new self-titled debut album in just a few hours, so fans don’t have to wait too much longer. She recently unveiled the tracklist for it, which will include collaborations with Kelvin Momo, Tems, Gunna, Skillibeng, Becky G, and Travis Scott.
The Best New Artist did have to cancel her tour tied to the record, revealing that her injury grew worse, but is making it up with the music.
Find out when you can hear Tyla’s debut record on Spotify below.
When Will Tyla’s New Album Be On Spotify?
Tyla’s self-titled album will be available to stream on Spotify starting at 12 a.m. ET/9 p.m. PT. It will include the Travis Scott remix of her hit single, “Water,” along with other jams that listeners will love.
“A lot of artists have shown love for African music and African culture, which is amazing, but I’d love to see a lot more African artists showcasing that and being at the forefront of it,” Tyla told Rolling Stone in an interview about her upcoming debut.
She also spoke about her collaboration with Tems, stating, “We have the same goals in terms of spreading our sound and our culture to the world and dominating the industry. Also being two girls from Africa breaking down walls, we’re very much supportive. I’m happy that we were able to create something so pretty with a good message.”
Tyla is out 3/22 via FAX/Epic Records. Find more information here.