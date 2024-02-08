Will Tyla & Travis Scott Drop A Video For ‘Water?’

It looks like the “Water Challenge” on social media hasn’t run dry just yet. According to Tyla, the remix of her breakout single “Water” featuring Travis Scott will receive a music video. While sitting for a Complex segment, “What’s In Your Phone?” the South African star confirmed that the video is done (after making sure it was okay for her to share that information with her team), which means the wait is officially on.

The news of the remix video follows the announcement of her self-titled debut album, which is due on March 1 via Fax and Epic Records. Earlier this month, Tyla released the video for “Truth Or Dare,” the album’s second single, and attended her first-ever Grammy Awards ceremony as she was nominated for — and won — Best African Music Performance for “Water.”

“Water” was not only Tyla’s first top-ten-charting hit in the US, peaking at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100, but it was also the first song by a South African solo artist to enter the Hot 100 in 55 years following Hugh Masekela’s “Grazing in the Grass” in 1968. Tyla is also the youngest South African artist with that distinction, as Maskela was 29 in 1968.

As for when the “Water” remix video officially drops, there’s no word yet — but the odds are high it’ll be sometime before the release of Tyla to ensure maximum interest in Tyla’s debut album.