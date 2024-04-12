Where Can You Park Your Car For Coachella 2024?

So, you’re on your way to Coachella to catch Doja Cat, Lana Del Rey, or Tyler The Creator; you’ve read our packing guide, you’ve worked out the set schedules, and carpool karaoke is in full swing. But as you get closer to the site of the festival, you’ve just realized you have no idea where to park!

Have no fear, my friends. Uproxx has you covered.

The Preferred Parking for Coachella 2024 can be accessed by Ave 49 or Monroe St. — but NOT Hjorth St. Once you’re parked, take a photo or drop a pin and enter the festival through the north entrance. No parking entry will be allowed after 10pm and the lot’s open from 11am to 2am each day of the festival. If your car is still there after that, it might get towed, so don’t try to park overnight. Parking attendants will be checking wristbands for entry, so make sure everybody in your car is wearing one. There are no vehicle in-and-outs, so dropping off and picking up should be done at the appropriate lot (2A Camping Companion Parking). The nearest charging stations are at Walgreens (for Level 2) and Torre Nissan (Fast Charging), so make sure to fill that battery before you park.

As a bonus to encourage carpooling, if your car has four or more people and is decorated for CARPOOLCHELLA, you could even win free VIP for life! Click here for more information.