Where Is Rolling Loud California 2024?

Next year, Rolling Loud California is returning with a newly announced lineup of incredible performers. Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, and Lil Uzi Vert are headlining the festival, which will play on the weekend of March 15-17.

YG & Tyga, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Rae Sremmurd, Sexyy Red, Suicideboys, Summer Walker, Big Sean, Larry June, Don Toliver, Bryson Tiller, Ski Mask The Slump God, Chief Keef, NLE Choppa, 03 Greedo, Luh Tyler, Flo Milli, and more are also playing at the festival.

For those who are interested in attending next year, the festival will be held at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Park, which is on the grounds adjacent to SoFi Stadium.

Earlier this year, the festival had moved to this venue, after hosting it in San Bernadino for 2022. Previous iterations of Rolling Loud California also took place at the Banc Of California Stadium.

“There was no dust or grass or rugged terrain to navigate, with the streets lining the stadium offering the food concessions, water stations, and rest areas all in an easily traversable thoroughfare with few choke points,” Uproxx’s Aaron Williams wrote in his review about Rolling Loud California’s Hollywood Park venue. “Getting around the fest was a breeze. And including three entrances not only increased the sense of convenience but also the feeling that the organizers had prioritized safety, preventing bottlenecking in any one part of the festival grounds as new arrivals got themselves oriented.”

More information about the 2024 festival can be found here.

