Beyoncé is bringing her Renaissance Tour film to theaters this December, with an exclusive concert movie deal with AMC. Before it does, the pop star will be holding two special premieres for it.

The US premiere of Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé will take place in Los Angeles on November 25. Then, the European premiere will be held in London on November 30. Of course, locations for both have not been revealed.

Earlier this month, Taylor Swift held the premiere of her The Eras Tour concert film at AMC at The Grove in Los Angeles, where she selected fans and press to attend. Given both stars have massive deals and films connected to the theater chain and have just been longtime friends, Beyoncé made a surprise appearance to support.

Because of this, it’s possible hers would be held at the same spot.

From there, her movie will be available to watch for fans starting on December 1. As it is an international release, tickets for locations including Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, South America, and the Caribbean, will go on sale starting November 9. Tickets for North America are currently available. More information can be found here.

Check out the early trailer for Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé before it comes out.