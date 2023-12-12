Which Rappers Turned Down Hip-Hop 50 Invitations?

A Grammy Salute To 50 Years Of Hip-Hop aired on Sunday, December 10 after the live show in November, and once it was out in the open, executive producer Questlove answered fans’ questions on Twitter. In addition to allegeding that the stress of producing the show cost him a couple of teeth, he also revealed which rap star’s declined invitation “hurt the most.”

The pick might be a surprise for fans whoo weren’t around for that artist’s dominant run in the ’90s, but that’s why we have the Hip-Hop 50 celebration in the first place: to teach or remind younger fans where the culture came from from and how it’s evolved. “Of all the ‘No’s,'” the Roots drummer wrote. “Hammer hurt the most. We really wanted him to have his flowers.”

Although Quest didn’t go into details about why any of the invited artists turned down the show (most likely did so due to scheduling conflicts), Quest also confirmed that 50 Cent, Ice Cube, Run-DMC, Salt-N-Pepa, and Wu-Tang Clan were all asked. And while there are clearly fans who were disappointed, the producer called it a “blessing in disguise.”

“Got a gazillion ‘no’s’ but mid edit we were like this was a blessing in disguise,” he explained. “The reason this is dope is because ‘Normally’ we only celebrate ‘the winners’ & ignore ‘the loved.’ This changes all of that.” He’s not wrong; the full list of performers includes some oft-overlooked names in the rap discussion, from DJ Quik and Yo-Yo to Three 6 Mafia and everyone in between. For a full list of performers, see below.