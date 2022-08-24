The MTV VMAs awards show is happening this year on August 28th. The MTV Video Music Awards crowns the best music videos from artists of all genres and while the 2021 MTV VMAs was hosted by Doja Cat, the MTV VMAs 2022 actually has three different hosts. One is a familiar hosting face, and the other two are more eclectic choices that will make for a unique broadcast.

Who will host the 2022 MTV VMAs?

The three hosts for the VMAs in 2022 are LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj, and Jack Harlow. Harlow is an interesting choice, because along with Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X, he leads the way in the field with seven MTV VMAs nominations as well. Along with hosting duties, Minaj will be accepting the yearly MTV Video Vanguard Award, too. While Minaj and Harlow have never hosted an awards show of this magnitude before, LL Cool J has hosted the Grammys five times, so he should have no trouble helping them along.

The VMAs will also feature performances from Lizzo, Red Hot Chili Peppers, J Balvin, Harlow, Bad Bunny, Maneskin, Blackpink, Kane Brown, Marshmello with Khalid, and Panic! At The Disco, as well as Minaj and Harlow. There will also be pre-show performances from Dove Cameron, Yung Gravy, and Saucy Santana.

The 2022 MTV VMAs are on August 28 at 8 p.m. ET. Get full details on the award show here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.