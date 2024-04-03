Who Is Claude Frollo From Doja Cat’s Scarlet Deluxe?

Frollo is the antagonist from the 1831 French novel The Hunchback Of Notre-Dame (and Disney’s The Hunchback Of Notre Dame, the animated 1996 film based on the book). Maybe you recognize the Disney version from this commonly used reaction image.

In a The Therapy Gecko Podcast interview from February, Doja explained why she named the project after the character, saying: