As anticipation over Drake and 21 Savage’s upcoming project, Her Loss, continues to build, fans are also wondering who is the mysterious beauty gracing their album cover.

After Drake shared the model’s close-up shot, she initially had been confused with rapper and Love and Hip Hop personality, Sukihana. It wasn’t long before the model’s actual identity was revealed as Qui Yasuka, who also goes by Sukii Baby.

For the past few years, Sukii has garnered a huge social media following — with over 91k followers on Twitter under the handle Bankroll Freakho and over 35k on Instagram — long before appearing on the duo’s album cover.

Along with modeling and creating content on OnlyFans, Sukii shared that she was a “talented 3D artist.” She noted that she had had a passion for design and sketching since she was in high school. After moving back to the US from Japan a few years ago, Sukii said she, unfortunately, had to drop out of college.

In August, the model tweeted that she is happy to go back to school to finish “what she started.”

https://www.instagram.com/qui.yasuka/

Drake and 21 Savage have been in major promo mode since announcing the release of their upcoming album, which was initially set to be released on October 28. But after the project’s producer and long-time Drake collaborator Noah “40” Shebib contracted COVID, it was ultimately pushed out to Friday, November 4.