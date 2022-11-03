Taylor Swift made history as the first artist to occupy all top-10 spots on Billboard‘s Hot 100 this week. Drake was the previous record-holder by claiming nine after Certified Lover Boy‘s September 2021 arrival. (One of those nine was “Knife Talk” featuring 21 Savage and Project Pat.) And now, Drake and 21 Savage are coming for it all with Her Loss, their collaborative album dropping Friday (November 4).

The album’s rollout has been immaculate, including a photoshopped Vogue cover, faux NPR Tiny Desk Concert teaser and spoof Howard Stern interview. Shortly after sharing the Stern spoof on Wednesday night (November 2), Drake and 21 revealed the Her Loss “front cover” — and fans are not impressed.

Some people fixated on identifying the woman. There was speculation that it was Sukihana before Complex confirmed it was Sukii Baby. Regardless, the lukewarm feedback is aimed at Drake:

The woman on the cover of ‘Her Loss’ is Sukii Baby 🦉🗡️ @QYASUKA pic.twitter.com/0ONxqQRhrk — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) November 3, 2022

“art design is my passion” — Cant Finish (@nevaawrongg) November 3, 2022

Drake and his team picking absolute garbage album covers: pic.twitter.com/OfoEv1p1ik — ion no (@otherrandomig) November 3, 2022

drake gotta have the worst album covers oat — mex (@literallymex) November 3, 2022

drake droppin bad album covers pic.twitter.com/zm2pMR6kQd — punchgawd🦹🏾‍♂️ (@BigUziVert_) November 3, 2022

Too bad a lot of y’all gotta wait till next year to do this Halloween costume — god’s favorite hypocrite (@alex___mendoza) November 3, 2022

Drake dont pick a wack cover challenge (impossible) — #1 Luis Arraez supporter (@ArraezTime02) November 3, 2022

this is a fire cover, idk who she is but she looks sick as hell. i hope the album actually lives up to the cover. — motomami 🚩 (@benitofansite) November 3, 2022

Her Loss was confirmed in the video for “Jimmy Cooks,” Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind No. 1 single featuring 21 Savage. The initial release date was October 28 but had to be pushed to November 4 because of producer Noah “40” Shebib testing positive for COVID-19.