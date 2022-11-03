Taylor Swift made history as the first artist to occupy all top-10 spots on Billboard‘s Hot 100 this week. Drake was the previous record-holder by claiming nine after Certified Lover Boy‘s September 2021 arrival. (One of those nine was “Knife Talk” featuring 21 Savage and Project Pat.) And now, Drake and 21 Savage are coming for it all with Her Loss, their collaborative album dropping Friday (November 4).
The album’s rollout has been immaculate, including a photoshopped Vogue cover, faux NPR Tiny Desk Concert teaser and spoof Howard Stern interview. Shortly after sharing the Stern spoof on Wednesday night (November 2), Drake and 21 revealed the Her Loss “front cover” — and fans are not impressed.
Some people fixated on identifying the woman. There was speculation that it was Sukihana before Complex confirmed it was Sukii Baby. Regardless, the lukewarm feedback is aimed at Drake:
The woman on the cover of ‘Her Loss’ is Sukii Baby 🦉🗡️ @QYASUKA pic.twitter.com/0ONxqQRhrk
— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) November 3, 2022
“art design is my passion”
— Cant Finish (@nevaawrongg) November 3, 2022
Drake and his team picking absolute garbage album covers: pic.twitter.com/OfoEv1p1ik
— ion no (@otherrandomig) November 3, 2022
this is a fire cover, idk who she is but she looks sick as hell. i hope the album actually lives up to the cover.
— motomami 🚩 (@benitofansite) November 3, 2022
Should’ve been this instead pic.twitter.com/Hakou8qYY6
— balakay (@wheresbalakayat) November 3, 2022
Her Loss was confirmed in the video for “Jimmy Cooks,” Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind No. 1 single featuring 21 Savage. The initial release date was October 28 but had to be pushed to November 4 because of producer Noah “40” Shebib testing positive for COVID-19.
“Our brother @ovo40 got Covid while mixing and mastering the crack so he’s resting up and NOVEMBER 4TH is HER LOSS day we’ll see you soon,” Drake wrote on his Instagram Story last week.
It’s possible that the Her Loss era could extend into 2023. In one of the Howard Stern spoof clips, Drake and 21 Savage tease a possible performance at London’s famed O2 Arena “as some real homecoming sh*t” for Savage, “the pride of London.”
Watch all of the Stern clips below.
EXCLUSIVE: Drake and 21 Savage talk about a potential homecoming to 21’s home country 🇬🇧
“You’re like the pride of London” 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/ND9IWY6NbA
— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) November 3, 2022
EXCLUSIVE: 21 Savage doubles down on his love for “Charlotte’s Web” 🕸️ (Harry Potter is in the mix now too) pic.twitter.com/dPEjzV2cU2
— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) November 3, 2022
Her Loss is out 11/4.