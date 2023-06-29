Who Is Sexyy Red Signed To?

St. Louis rapper Sexyy Redd broke through into the mainstream world thanks to her breakout hit “Pound Town.” The Tay Keith-produced record quickly went viral thanks to its raunchy and blunt that fans couldn’t help but recite and/or stand in shock at what they heard. Fellow musicians like Summer Walker have covered the song while others like GloRilla have shared their love for the record. Sexyy Red would go on to prove that she’s far from a one-hit wonder with the release of her debut project Hood Hottest Princess.

That record was released on through Open Shift Distribution and Gamma Records. Open Shift Distribution is also home to rappers like Real Boston Richey and Lil Double 0 while Gamma Records is an independent record label based in Chicago that was founded by former Apple Music executive Larry Jackson and connected to artists like Snoop Dogg, Usher, and Rick Ross.

Sexyy Red’s Hood Hottest Princess arrived 11 songs and features from Nicki Minaj, Tay Keith, Sukihana, Juicy J, and ATL Jacob. The rapper recently made headlines for an impromptu performance of “Pound Town” at the BET Awards. She delivered the performance from her seat in the crowd and was joined by the her fellow audience members, though gospel singer Dr. Bobby Jones was a bit shocked with the song’s lyrics. Sexyy Redd caught wind of Jones’ reaction and replied in a tweet, writing, “Wait I’m sorry Dr Bobby we did that on a Sunday too [crying emojis].”

Hood Hottest Princess is out now via Open Shift/Gamma. Find out more information here.