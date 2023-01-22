Several prominent artists came together to pay their respects at Lisa Marie Presley’s funeral. Lisa Marie, the only child of rock pioneer Elvis Presley, died at 54 after suffering from cardiac arrest. The singer had followed in her father’s footsteps, making chart-topping hits of her own. She also had two high-profile marriages to Nicholas Cage and pop icon Michael Jackson. So it’s no surprise some of the biggest artists in music came to pay tribute to the late star.

Guns N’ Roses’ frontman Axl Rose, Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan, and Alanis Morissette were among the artists to pay musical tributes to Lisa Marie Presley at the Graceland public memorial service Sunday, Rolling Stone reports.

Corgan was the first performer at the memorial service, delivering an acoustic rendition of the Smashing Pumpkins’ ballad “To Sheila.”

Later, Rose would perform a heartfelt solo rendition of Guns N’ Roses’ “November Rain.”

“I never in a million years imagined being here, singing under these circumstances,” Rose said before his performance. “I do know Lisa loved her family very much and was fiercely protective of her father and his legacy.”

Toward the end of the service, following a speech from Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, Morissette, accompanied by a pianist, performed her song “Rest.”

Elvis’associate Jerry Schilling, her mother, Priscilla Presley, and Riley Keough, Lisa Marie’s daughter, were also in attendance. Riley penned a note to her mother that her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, read aloud.