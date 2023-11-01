Diddy had the internet talking last Halloween with his spot-on Joker costume, which pulled inspiration from Heath Ledger’s version in The Dark Knight. However, when the mogul and musician sat down with Jimmy Kimmel recently, he revealed that not everyone might have been pleased by it.

“Last year, I was the Joker, and I actually got a letter from the studio that I can no longer be the Joker,” Diddy shared.

“They said it broke their trademark, that I did it too good,” he added. “I swear I have this letter. I swear to God. From Warner Bros.”

In the segment, Kimmel then encourages Diddy to wear the same costume again for Halloween — especially since the interview was done on October 30, and he wasn’t sure what to wear.

“So tomorrow… Warner Bros. lawyers, can you see me?” Diddy proceeded to joke. “Put this camera on right here. The head of legal: Tomorrow, watch what I do.”

Over on Instagram, Diddy then made a post, where he seemed to be holding the legal papers he received as proof. “I don’t know what I’m gonna be this year, but I will say, to the motherf*ckers who took all this time,” he said in the video. “This six full papers.”

Then, in a hilarious move, if he was actually threatened with legal action, Diddy isn’t scared — because he dressed up as Batman from the same movie this year.

Check out Diddy’s Halloween costume below.