Despite Their Feud, Wiley Boldly Told Stormzy To Add Him To His Merky Fest Lineup

Sometimes, you need to eat a slice of humble pie when you want something from somebody who may not be super motivated to give it to you. For example, Wiley just asked Stormzy to be added to the lineup for Merky Fest, Stormzy’s UK festival. Most people keeping up with hip-hop news realize this is an odd time for Wiley to make this request, as he and Stormzy are in the middle of a feud.

Wiley wrote on Twitter, “@stormzy Put me on Merky Fest I don’t even want money I will sing Rolex.” He seemed to explain the mindset behind making that request in another tweet shortly after, writing, “In this life sometimes you have to jump off the Cliff or Jump in the fire to see what’s Gwarning and that’s the bottom line of this #Tweet.” He later added, “Sometimes you gotta take a few steps back in order to move forward correctly.”

@stormzy Put me on Merky Fest I don’t even want money I will sing Rolex 😂😩🏆🏆🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Wiley (@WileyUK) January 22, 2020

In this life sometimes you have to jump off the Cliff or Jump in the fire to see what’s Gwarning and that’s the bottom line of this #Tweet.😂😩😆 #Risk #Reward #RobinHood — Wiley (@WileyUK) January 22, 2020

Sometimes you gotta take a few steps back in order to move forward correctly.✅❤️🎵 — Wiley (@WileyUK) January 23, 2020

Stormzy has yet to publicly respond.

This of course comes shortly after Wiley and Stormzy were really going at it earlier this month, swapping a heaping handful of diss tracks back and forth. That said, Stormzy does have admiration for Wiley (or at least he used to), as in September, he honored him with the song “Wiley Flow.”