With so many music-related films arriving on different formats this winter, fans are excited to tune in for this one.

Baby Keem ‘s debut album The Melodic Blue continues to stand the test of time. Though it was released back in 2021, the PGLang signee just announced a hotly-anticipated companion project for the album. This week, Keem will drop a film called The Melodic Blue to accompany his critically-acclaimed album. He first showed the trailer at Camp Flog Gnaw earlier this month, but today (November 28), Keem dropped the trailer online.

Will Baby Keem’s The Melodic Blue movie be on streaming?

The Melodic Blue will be available to stream next month via Prime Video. A trailer reveals that Keem will star in the film, alongside Amandla Stenberg, Shakira Ja’nai Paye, Francis Lovehall, and Séréna Sy. Keem serves as an executive producer on the film, as well as his cousin Kendrick Lamar, and Dave Free. The film was directed by Savannah Setten.

“Keem’s internal battle leads us through fragments of memory and temptation as he navigates the depths of The Melodic Blue,” said a press release describing the film.

Watch the trailer for Baby Keem’s The Melodic Blue movie

You can see the trailer for The Melodic Blue below.

The Melodic Blue will be available to stream on Prime Video beginning 12/5.