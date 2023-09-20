Naturally, fan accounts on the app formerly-and-forever-known-as Twitter ran with Megan’s answer, posting that the two women “might” have a joint EP on the way. Of course, this led to the assumption that they are almost certainly releasing a shared project, but as with most things on social media, the truth is a little more complicated. So…

In interview with Complex’s new interview with Megan Thee Stallion , writer Jessica McKinney wondered if Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion considered recording a joint project after the success of their past work.

Will Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion Make A Project Together?

Cardi and Megan are now two-for-two when it comes to their history of teaming up for high-profile collaborations. Their 2020 collab “WAP” was a juggernaut, spending four weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart, while their latest, “Bongos,” entered the Hot 100 just outside the top ten and is likely to rise in the coming weeks. With that kind of a track record, it’s no surprise that fans are now wondering if there’s more were that came from.

However, if you take a look at what Megan actually said, it sounds like any sort of project would just be a natural effect of how productive the two have been together. “So I’ve done two songs for her,” she said. “And now I feel like I’m in a space where I know exactly what songs I want her to do for me. So we’re really building a little EP already… So if she wanted to do a little EP, I would definitely be so down to do that, but we are making enough music to already have that.”

Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B might release a joint EP together followed by a tour. 👀 pic.twitter.com/IJ8spAzONb — Cardi B | Updates (@updatesofcardi) September 19, 2023

So, while the two rappers likely have recorded or will record enough music to put together a short project, it doesn’t sound like there are any immediate plans for one. For one thing, Cardi is gearing up for the release of the follow-up to her debut studio album Invasion Of Privacy. Meanwhile, she has already said that she plans to drop a joint mixtape with her husband Offset and an album in Spanish, so her schedule sounds pretty full for the time being.

Still, Cardi and Meg’s chemistry is such that a joint project would probably be pretty well-received among most music listeners, so if they did decide to go all Watch The Throne, I’m sure they’d have plenty of folks tuning in.

