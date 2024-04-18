Will Doja Cat Have Surprise Guests At Coachella 2024 Weekend 2?

Doja Cat is heading back to Coachella for weekend two of the festival, as she’ll take the stage this Sunday. Given she went all out with having a giant T-rex on stage and her dancers wearing wigs for costumes, it was one not to miss.

Those who are just now heading to the California festival, or are returning for the second (and last) weekend, might be wondering what they can expect from Doja’s set when they see her. Specifically, if she will be bringing out any other musicians to play with.

Here’s what to know.