Doja Cat is heading back to Coachella for weekend two of the festival, as she’ll take the stage this Sunday. Given she went all out with having a giant T-rex on stage and her dancers wearing wigs for costumes, it was one not to miss.
Those who are just now heading to the California festival, or are returning for the second (and last) weekend, might be wondering what they can expect from Doja’s set when they see her. Specifically, if she will be bringing out any other musicians to play with.
Here’s what to know.
Will Doja Cat Have Surprise Guests At Coachella 2024 Weekend 2?
During Doja’s weekend one performance, she brought out The Joy for “Shutcho,” 21 Savage for a cover of his song “N.H.I.E.,” Teezo Touchdown for “Masc,” and ASAP Rocky for “URRRGE!!!!!!!!!!” — with her full setlist available here. While it’s not yet confirmed if she’ll be having the same guests back this weekend, there’s a large chance she’ll be welcoming at least one surprise guest, whether it’s a returning one or a new addition to treat the crowd to.
Throughout her set, Doja also played 21 songs in total, so she has plenty of room to toss in some surprises. No matter what she has in store, it is sure to be another buzzy and entertaining Coachella run for her.