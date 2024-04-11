Beyond that, who knows what’s about to happen at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California?

First of all, always expect the unexpected with Doja Cat . Predicting Doja Cat’s Coachella 2024 setlist seems like a losing exercise, but it’s worth a try. A few details are confirmed as fact: Doja Cat will headline on Sunday, April 14, and Sunday, April 21; Coachella 2024 headliners also include Lana Del Rey and Tyler The Creator; Coachella 2024 will pump out so many headlines over the next two weeks.

What Songs Can You Expect Doja Cat To Perform At Coachella 2024?

All that said, we can form a solid hypothesis because Doja staged her headlining Scarlet Tour last year. It would make sense for Doja to at least pull from her Scarlet Tour setlist because Scarlet is her most recent album — and it would make a ton of sense for her to use the Coachella stage to debut live performances of Scarlet deluxe album songs, such as “MASC” featuring Teezo Touchdown. Maybe she brings out SZA as a surprise guest for “Say So”? Post Malone for “I Like You (A Happier Song)”? Saweetie for “Best Friend”? It’s all on the board.

For a more concrete guess, check out Doja’s setlist from her Scarlet Tour stop in Chicago on December 13 below (as relayed by setlist.fm).

Doja Cat Setlist

1. “WYM Freestyle”

2. “Demons”

3. “Tia Tamera”

4. “Shutcho”

5. “Agora Hills”

6. “Attention”

7. “Often”

8. “Red Room” (Hiatus Kaiyote cover)

9. “Balut”

10. “Gun”

11. “Ain’t Sh*t”

12. “Woman”

13. “Say So”

14. “Get Into It (Yuh)”

15. “Need To Know”

16. “Paint The Town Red”

17. “Streets”

18. “F*ck The Girls (FTG)”

19. “97”

20. “Can’t Wait”

21. “Ouchies”

22. “Wet Vagina”