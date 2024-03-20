While that was the shining topic on the show, Dr. Dre also wound up talking about Eminem and had some exciting news to share.

Eminem fans might have some tunes to look forward to this year. Some of his friends, including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and 50 Cent , stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! in honor of Dre getting a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

Will Eminem Release A New Album In 2024?

“Let me tell you something, let me explain something to you right now: Eminem is working on his own album which is coming out this year,” Dre said.

Although it might seem that Dr. Dre let the news about Eminem slip, he pointed out that he did get permission from the rapper. It’s also already been four years since the Detroit musician last released a record, with 2020’s Music To Be Murdered By.

“And I actually talked to him and he told me it was okay for me to make that announcement right here on this show,” Dr. Dre added. “So he has an album coming out, I’ve got songs on it and it’s fire. I’m actually gonna hear the entire album for the first time for tomorrow. And he holds his music close to his chest so I haven’t heard everything. I haven’t even heard everything complete that I’ve done, but I’m gonna hear it, and he’s putting out an album this year.”

Check out the full interview, including Dr. Dre discussing Eminem’s new album in the works around the 25:20 minute mark, above.