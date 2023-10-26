Will Justin Bieber Perform With Usher At The Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Rihanna’s performance at Super Bowl LVII was a rarity among Super Bowl halftime shows: there wasn’t a single guest. Will that be true for Usher, too?

At the moment, he’s the headliner — and the only announced performer — for Super Bowl LVIII, which goes down on February 11, 2024 at Nevada’s Allegiant Stadium. But according to the Daily Mail, the “Yeah!” singer is trying to get a “yeah” confirmation from Justin Bieber to join him.

“Usher has been doing his residency in Vegas and has most of his ideas ready for his big halftime show performance,” a source said. “He really wants to prove himself worthy of such an honor because he definitely sees that the excitement level for him doing it is not at an all-time high. He has asked some of his friends who are artists to help him out and join him on stage, and he has thrown a few ideas towards Justin.”

Usher helped Bieber sign his first record deal and became his music industry mentor, but the “Love Yourself” pop star had to cancel his Justice World Tour earlier this year after he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome. “After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I needed to make my health a priority right now,” Bieber explained on social media. “So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being.” He hasn’t appeared on stage since March 2023 when he joined Don Toliver at Rolling Loud.

Bieber is reportedly flattered that Usher reached out “but he is leaning towards letting Usher do his thing and Justin would rather have the opportunity to do the Super Bowl on his own in the future if he were to be asked,” the source added. Maybe in 2025 (assuming Taylor Swift doesn’t want it).