Some people might assume that the annual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball is limited to Los Angeles and New York, but iHeart actually does its best Santa Claus imitation and visits 11 cities via the 2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour. The festivities began on Sunday, November 26, in Tampa, Florida, continuing into Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas on November 28 and LA last Friday, December 1. The iHeartRadio 103.5 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One at Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois is up next tonight, December 4, and this is a quick guide.
What Time Does iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Chicago Start?
iHeart’s official announcement from September 29 stated that every iHeartRadio Jingle Ball will start at 7 or 7:30 p.m. local time. In Chicago, the concert is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. CST.
Who Is Performing At iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Chicago?
Well, Nicki Minaj was slated as a headliner, but she became a late scratch over the weekend. On Sunday, December 3, Minaj posted that she “won’t be able to perform tomorrow in Chicago for Jingle Ball,” but Lil Wayne will replace her. (She still plans to perform Jingle Ball shows in Atlanta and Miami later this month.)
So, the (updated) featured Chicago lineup is Lil Wayne, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Doechii, (G)I-DLE, and former Uproxx cover star Kaliii.
What Other Cities Will The 2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Visit?
See the remaining schedule below, as relayed by iHeart.
Friday, December 8: iHeartRadio Z100’s Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One at Madison Square Garden in New York City featuring Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, OneRepublic, Sabrina Carpenter, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Doechii, Pentatonix, David Kushner, and Melanie Martinez.
Sunday, December 10: iHeartRadio KISS 108’s Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts featuring SZA, Sabrina Carpenter, OneRepublic, Flo Rida, David Kushner, Melanie Martinez, NCT DREAM, and (G)I-DLE.
Monday, December 11: iHeartRadio Hot 99.5’s Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC featuring OneRepublic, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Doechii, Flo Rida, Melanie Martinez, David Kushner, NCT DREAM, and (G)I-DLE.
Tuesday, December 12: iHeartRadio Q102’s Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania featuring Usher, OneRepublic, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Doechii, David Kushner, and (G)I-DLE.
Thursday, December 14: iHeartRadio Power 96.1’s Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia featuring Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, Sabrina Carpenter, Flo Rida, David Kushner, Kaliii, and NCT DREAM.
Saturday, December 16: iHeartRadio Y100’s Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One at Amerant Bank Arena, Ft. Lauderdale in Fort Lauderdale/Miami, Florida featuring Marshmello, AJR, Flo Rida, Ludacris, LANY, David Kushner, Kaliii, and Paul Russell.
