Some people might assume that the annual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball is limited to Los Angeles and New York, but iHeart actually does its best Santa Claus imitation and visits 11 cities via the 2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour . The festivities began on Sunday, November 26, in Tampa, Florida, continuing into Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas on November 28 and LA last Friday, December 1. The iHeartRadio 103.5 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One at Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois is up next tonight, December 4, and this is a quick guide.

What Time Does iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Chicago Start?

iHeart’s official announcement from September 29 stated that every iHeartRadio Jingle Ball will start at 7 or 7:30 p.m. local time. In Chicago, the concert is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. CST.

Who Is Performing At iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Chicago?

Well, Nicki Minaj was slated as a headliner, but she became a late scratch over the weekend. On Sunday, December 3, Minaj posted that she “won’t be able to perform tomorrow in Chicago for Jingle Ball,” but Lil Wayne will replace her. (She still plans to perform Jingle Ball shows in Atlanta and Miami later this month.)

So, the (updated) featured Chicago lineup is Lil Wayne, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Doechii, (G)I-DLE, and former Uproxx cover star Kaliii.