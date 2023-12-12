No matter what you call it, Gag City of the Pink Friday 2 World Tour, Nicki Minaj is ready for global domination. The 37-date run, which includes headlining appearances at Rolling Loud California and Dreamville Festival 2024, will kick off on March 1 in Oakland, California. Now that the exclusive presale has begun with the general sale starting soon, fans of the “Fallin 4 U” rapper have questions. Near the top of the list is, will Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 World Tour have a meet and greet option?

As of today (December 12), a meet-and-greet option hasn’t been announced. However, there is a considerable demand for it. Conversely, due to the COVID epidemic, most artists have done away with face-to-face exchanges with fans as an add-on option.

Does Gag City vip package include Meet And Greet ?? 😩 @NICKIMINAJ — Mnte🍯🦄 (@_MONEYJO) December 12, 2023

.@NICKIMINAJ quick question, is the meet & greet separate from diamond & gag city packages? And if they’re can the people who bought the bigger packages get first hands on meet & greets with a discount? — NATE (@NATERERUN) December 12, 2023

let me get on your nerves a little bit and take one for the team where is the meet and greet package miss mamas? @NICKIMINAJ https://t.co/arhedsAzim pic.twitter.com/P2CeDfb9tA — Boochie Da Sleeze (@stoppfeenin) December 12, 2023

So before I purchase this VIP package… it’s not meet & greet or… @NICKIMINAJ pic.twitter.com/KBxX0y9ZI0 — ℐΛY ☥ ™  🪩 (High Value Man) 𓂀 (@ijayt205) December 12, 2023

Pls let us know if there will be a meet and greet @NICKIMINAJ pic.twitter.com/q2HlUFjSAn — ✨👑 (@lagenerousqueen) December 12, 2023

However, the VIP packages are stuffed with other goodies to potentially make up for the absence of a meet-and-greet option. VIP ticket holders can access the Call of Duty gaming station, Pink Friday press-on-nail station, photo backdrop moments, exclusive merch, tour poster, and official VIP laminate.

View the tour schedule for the Pink Friday 2 World Tour below.