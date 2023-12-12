No matter what you call it, Gag City of the Pink Friday 2 World Tour, Nicki Minaj is ready for global domination. The 37-date run, which includes headlining appearances at Rolling Loud California and Dreamville Festival 2024, will kick off on March 1 in Oakland, California. Now that the exclusive presale has begun with the general sale starting soon, fans of the “Fallin 4 U” rapper have questions. Near the top of the list is, will Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 World Tour have a meet and greet option?
As of today (December 12), a meet-and-greet option hasn’t been announced. However, there is a considerable demand for it. Conversely, due to the COVID epidemic, most artists have done away with face-to-face exchanges with fans as an add-on option.
Does Gag City vip package include Meet And Greet ?? 😩 @NICKIMINAJ
— Mnte🍯🦄 (@_MONEYJO) December 12, 2023
.@NICKIMINAJ quick question, is the meet & greet separate from diamond & gag city packages? And if they’re can the people who bought the bigger packages get first hands on meet & greets with a discount?
— NATE (@NATERERUN) December 12, 2023
Where is the meet and greet? @NICKIMINAJ pic.twitter.com/MgwZXWqtRR
— jaquita. (@Jaaquitaa) December 12, 2023
let me get on your nerves a little bit and take one for the team
where is the meet and greet package miss mamas? @NICKIMINAJ https://t.co/arhedsAzim pic.twitter.com/P2CeDfb9tA
— Boochie Da Sleeze (@stoppfeenin) December 12, 2023
So before I purchase this VIP package… it’s not meet & greet or… @NICKIMINAJ pic.twitter.com/KBxX0y9ZI0
— ℐΛY ☥ ™ 🪩 (High Value Man) 𓂀 (@ijayt205) December 12, 2023
Pls let us know if there will be a meet and greet @NICKIMINAJ pic.twitter.com/q2HlUFjSAn
— ✨👑 (@lagenerousqueen) December 12, 2023
However, the VIP packages are stuffed with other goodies to potentially make up for the absence of a meet-and-greet option. VIP ticket holders can access the Call of Duty gaming station, Pink Friday press-on-nail station, photo backdrop moments, exclusive merch, tour poster, and official VIP laminate.
View the tour schedule for the Pink Friday 2 World Tour below.
Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 World Tour dates
03/01/2024 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
03/03/2024 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
03/08/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
03/10/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
03/13/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
03/15/2024 — Inglewood, CA @ Rolling Loud California*
03/18/2024 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
03/20/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
03/22/2024 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
03/26/2024 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
03/28/2024 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
03/29/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
03/30/2024 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
04/01/2024 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
04/02/2024 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
04/04/2024 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
04/05/2024 — Hartford, CT @ XL Center
04/07/2024 — Raleigh, NC @ Dreamville Festival*
04/10/2024 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
04/12/2024 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
04/13/2024 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
04/17/2024 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
04/18/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
04/20/2024 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
04/24/2024 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
04/27/2024 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
05/02/2024 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
05/09/2024 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
05/11/2024 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
05/12/2024 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
05/25/2024 — Manchester, UK @ Co-Op Live
05/26/2024 — Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena
05/28/2024 — London, UK @ The O2
06/01/2024 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena
06/02/2024 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
06/05/2024 — Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
06/07/2024 — Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes Benz Arena