Is Nicki Minaj Performing At The 2024 Dreamville Festival?

With Nicki Minaj and J. Cole teaming up on “Let Me Calm Down” from her new album, Pink Friday 2, fans might be wondering whether their partnership might extend to an appearance at Cole’s Dreamville Festival next year as Nicki embarks on her Pink Friday 2 Tour.

That’s an affirmative, as the two festival dates confirmed on the announcement are for Rolling Loud in California and Dreamville Festival. While the former had previously been announced, the tour flyer reveals Nicki as the first non-Dreamville performer of J. Cole’s festival. You can find out more about ticketing here, and see the remaining tour dates below.