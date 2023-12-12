When Nicki Minaj said she had a vault worth of music to release, she wasn’t exaggerating. Instead of waiting, Nicki is treating fans to what didn’t make Pink Friday 2’s final tracklist. Yesterday (December 11), the head Barb surprised her followers with a remix to her latest song, “Beep Beep.”

On “Beep Beep (Remix),” Nicki tapped her fellow Southside Jamaica Queens native 50 Cent for the guest slot. So, fans shouldn’t take 50 Cent’s The Final Lap Tour as a retirement declaration. Thanks to the collaboration, his plans to re-enter the music space are in full effect. Listeners already know what Nicki delivered on the original version. So, the question was, could 50 Cent match the energy? He did.

“When n****s out smackin’ sh*t, it’s hard to find me / I’m different sh*t, I’m with the sh*t, I’m ’90s grimy / I should spend that sh*t, then they spin that sh*t / If n****s ain’t there, they gon’ double back to finish it / Say, we got some kind of beef, what kind of beef? Please remind me / N****s all p*ssy, whole clique punani / A lil’ bread with me, you can’t hide behind money,” raps 50.

In a post uploaded to Nicki’s official Instagram page, she shared a note thanking 50 Cent for linking up with her on the track. “Queens get the money! Southside Jamaica, Queens, stand the f*ck up! [50 Cent] walked on this sh*t. YIKESSSSSSSSSSSSSSS. I am so honored to have him stop by #GagCity!!!! #PinkFriday2,” wrote Nicki.

As Nicki continues to roll out collaborators, supporters are growing excited to see which of these acts make a surprise cameo onstage during the Pink Friday 2 World Tour.

Listen to “Beep Beep (Remix)” above.

Pink Friday 2 is out now via Republic. Find more information here.