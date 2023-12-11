Is Nicki Minaj Performing At The 2024 Rolling Loud California Festival?

Just a few days after releasing her long-awaited fifth studio album, Pink Friday 2, Nicki Minaj has announced the tour dates for the Pink Friday 2 Tour. With the tour date announcement, she also confirmed that she’ll be performing at some upcoming festivals. One is the Dreamville Festival in North Carolina, while the other is the California iteration of Rolling Loud in Inglewood, which she was previously confirmed as a headliner for.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, December 15.