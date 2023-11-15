Will Nicki Minaj’s Tour In 2024 Have Openers?

Just a few days after Nicki Minaj was announced as one of the headliners for Rolling Loud California’s 2024 festival, it seems she has some other surprises tied to her upcoming Pink Friday 2 album.

Today on Twitter, Minaj teased that she’s planning to release the lineup for her upcoming tour on Friday, November 17. “This will be incorporated into the tour lineup… the tour lineup that you guys will have in 3 days,” Minaj posted, pointing out that her shows will at least be held in March if her festival appearance is included among her dates.

11.17.23 🤍 Pink Friday 🎀 https://t.co/78wTrPOzqC — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) November 14, 2023

While it’s still unknown who exactly Minaj’s tour opening acts will be, this does confirm that she will have (at least) one. Depending on what she intended with the post, her openers could be other Rolling Loud California performers. Some of the other top-billed women — Summer Walker, Sexyy Red, or Flo Milli — could be potential contenders for Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 shows.

Upon hearing the news, fans are also thrilled about the chance to hear Minaj’s new album at the California festival. Others are worried about if it will be her only show in Los Angeles for the tour.

View Minaj’s teaser post above, then continue scrolling for some fan reactions.

wait so will this be considered the LA show 😭😭😭💔💔💔 https://t.co/5jG2RyAKEQ — luv, lulu / PF2 🦄 (@barbhiveoutsold) November 14, 2023

Where am i suppose to get all this money to see Nicki on tour and at ROLLING LOUD 😩 https://t.co/7yB7e2mGPF — kelvin (@salgadokelvin96) November 14, 2023