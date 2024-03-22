Since Normani stepped away from Fifth Harmony and made waves in 2019 with her song “Motivation,” followed by a handful of other singles, fans have been waiting to hear what else she has in store — especially when it comes to a debut album.
Over the past few years, Normani herself has hinted at it, telling followers on social media that she had her album’s title back in 2018, but no update ever came.
Then, last month, Normani shocked the internet by releasing the title of her album, Dopamine, and the cover of it. However, she did not provide an official release date, which has re-sparked speculation of whether her new music will arrive soon.
Here’s what to know.
Will Normani Release New Music In 2024?
As of right now, it’s hard to say, but hope is not entirely lost. Normani recently responded to a fan on social media after they jokingly used business lingo to see if there was any update on her new album.
“Hi, Thank you for your patience,” Normani replied. “This matter will be addressed tomorrow at 1:59 p.m. EST. – Management.”
Hi,
Thank you for your patience. This matter will be addressed tomorrow at 1:59pm EST.
– Management https://t.co/rdDgcnjgQ2
— Normani (@Normani) March 22, 2024
While it’s still unclear exactly what fans can expect tomorrow afternoon, it could be a lead single or even a hopeful release date. One thing is for sure, though, and it’s that many are excitedly waiting to see what she has planned.
Check out Normani’s post about her upcoming Dopamine album above.