Will Normani Release New Music In 2024?

Since Normani stepped away from Fifth Harmony and made waves in 2019 with her song “Motivation,” followed by a handful of other singles, fans have been waiting to hear what else she has in store — especially when it comes to a debut album.

Over the past few years, Normani herself has hinted at it, telling followers on social media that she had her album’s title back in 2018, but no update ever came.

Then, last month, Normani shocked the internet by releasing the title of her album, Dopamine, and the cover of it. However, she did not provide an official release date, which has re-sparked speculation of whether her new music will arrive soon.

Here’s what to know.