Will Smith Summarizes His Life In One Rap With Jimmy Fallon On ‘The Tonight Show’

Will Smith has enjoyed a long and illustrious career that might seem hard to summarize in one song, but that’s just what Smith and Jimmy Fallon did on The Tonight Show yesterday. The pair took the stage to perform an original rap that highlights the achievements of Smith’s career, all the way from the beginning.

The two started, “From the City Of Brotherly Love / That’s Philly / Comes a brother that you love by the name / Big Willie / You seen him in Billboard, starring in shows / But there’s a lot about him that you might not know.”

Smith then rapped about his early hip-hop career and transitioning to TV, saying, “Jeff’s the DJ, I’m the rapper / You can call him Jazz, you can call me dapper / Then I was rappin’ just to make bus fare / Then I moved in with my auntie and uncle in Bel-Air.”

He continued taking about The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air and then moved on to his film career, rapping, “Six whole years I lived with the Banks / So if you can dance the Carlton, I still give thanks / But a real big star needs a real big screen / So I had to spread my wings, if you know what I mean / I went ham, no beef, no Kevin Bacon / Even though we still connect with six degrees of separation / When you hear the siren noise / Me and Martin, a couple of Bad Boys / Independence Day, aliens on my turf / You invading us? Nah, ‘Welcome to Earth!'”

That only covers the first half of the song, so watch the whole performance above.