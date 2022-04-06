In just a few days, Syd will release her sophomore album Broken Hearts Club. It’s her first solo release since 2017’s Fin and Always Never Home. Aside from that, the album will be the first musical project she’s been a part of since The Internet’s 2018 album Hive Mind. The project was a strong follow-up to their 2015 Grammy-nominated album Ego Death. The Internet got its start as a band in late 2011, and after almost 11 years together, it seems like their time together will come to an end soon. At least, that’s what Syd says.

During a recent profile with NME, Syd made a surprising announcement about The Internet’s future. “The next Internet album will also be our last,” she said. “I have no idea what’s next. I don’t know. Maybe we’ll create an Internet label. We talked about that – just signing ourselves.” It could mean more solo projects from the band’s remembers like Syd’s upcoming sophomore release.

Broken Hearts Club is led by singles like “Could You Break A Heart,” “Fast Car,” and “Right Track.” The project, which will arrive with 13 songs, will also include guest appearances from Lucky Daye, Smino, and Kehlani.

You can read Syd’s full profile with NME here.

Broken Hearts Club is out 4/8 via Columbia Records. You can pre-save it here.

