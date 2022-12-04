Will The Weeknd Have Music On The ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Soundtrack?

Avatar: The Way Of Water producer Jon Landau tweeted a photo with The Weeknd today (December 4) along with the message, “As the Na’vi say, “Zola’u nìprrte’ soaiane Avatar”… Welcome to the Avatar family.” The Weeknd retweeted it and added a vague “12.16.22” tweet with a 12-second snippet. Avatar‘s official account joined the fun, too. What does it all mean?

The Weeknd’s teaser clip features an ascending choir and evocative percussion, so the natural assumption is that The Weeknd will have a song on the Avatar: The Way Of Water soundtrack. But that has not been explicitly confirmed. According to Variety, “It remains unclear what the extent of the Weeknd’s involvement will be in the film or the soundtrack. Reps for the Weeknd and Disney did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.”

Avatar: The Way Of Water is James Cameron’s long-awaited sequel to his 2009 Avatar film, which won three Oscars and still ranks as the second-highest grossing film in history, per IMDb. The Weeknd isn’t a stranger to unprecedented success — “Blinding Lights” became the longest-charting single in Billboard Hot 100 history and held that title until this October.

Most recently, The Weeknd featured on Metro Boomin’s newly released Heroes & Villains tracklist.