Win Butler Performed An Arcade Fire Song At A Karaoke Bar After The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

#NBA All Star Game
02.19.18 3 weeks ago

Getty Image

Arcade Fire’s notably extremely tall frontman Win Butler is a longtime contender in the annual NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. For the last few years, Butler has taken the court alongside reigning MVP Justin Bieber, Migos’ Quavo, Black Panther‘s Michael B Jordan, and more. Over the weekend, Butler once again appeared at the event, helping to lead his team to a 75-66 victory. However, and perhaps more interestingly, Butler celebrated his team’s win with a stop at an outdoor karaoke bar in LA’s Little Tokyo neighborhood, where he chose to perform his own band’s song — Neon Bible cut “Intervention” — in front of a growing crowd of bewildered onlookers.

Arcade Fire fan site ArcadeFireTube uncovered video of Butler’s performance, where he sports a commemorative denim jacket from his recent Haitian-themed Mardi Gras celebration and looks genuinely enthused by the opportunity to sing something from his repertoire. Check out the clip below.

Although the karaoke performance was a little bit smaller than the band’s hypnotic show at the LA Forum only a few months ago, Butler’s joyous appearance goes to show that he is not letting the negative reception of Arcade Fire’s Everything Now get him down. Despite the performance’s self-aware nature, nothing will ever rival Butler’s absurd ClickHole appearance.

