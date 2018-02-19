Getty Image

Arcade Fire’s notably extremely tall frontman Win Butler is a longtime contender in the annual NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. For the last few years, Butler has taken the court alongside reigning MVP Justin Bieber, Migos’ Quavo, Black Panther‘s Michael B Jordan, and more. Over the weekend, Butler once again appeared at the event, helping to lead his team to a 75-66 victory. However, and perhaps more interestingly, Butler celebrated his team’s win with a stop at an outdoor karaoke bar in LA’s Little Tokyo neighborhood, where he chose to perform his own band’s song — Neon Bible cut “Intervention” — in front of a growing crowd of bewildered onlookers.

Arcade Fire fan site ArcadeFireTube uncovered video of Butler’s performance, where he sports a commemorative denim jacket from his recent Haitian-themed Mardi Gras celebration and looks genuinely enthused by the opportunity to sing something from his repertoire. Check out the clip below.

So, uh, Win Butler just casually dropped by some karaoke spot in Little Tokyo (Los Angeles) last night. I'm guessing he maybe noticed they had "Intervention" on their repertoire and couldn't resist, or something. 😂 Video clips by wickytaylor pic.twitter.com/NvES6BGFBu — Arcade Fire Tube 🌐 (@ArcadeFireTube) February 18, 2018

Although the karaoke performance was a little bit smaller than the band’s hypnotic show at the LA Forum only a few months ago, Butler’s joyous appearance goes to show that he is not letting the negative reception of Arcade Fire’s Everything Now get him down. Despite the performance’s self-aware nature, nothing will ever rival Butler’s absurd ClickHole appearance.