Wiz Khalifa, Lil Yachty, Ty Dolla Sign, and Sueco The Child stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday night to perform an electric rendition of their collaborative single “Speed Me Up.” The four rappers impressed the crowd with their intoxicating energy and colorful backdrop.

Khalifa acts as the group’s hypeman, making use of the stage and engaging the audience with his spirited presence. The crowd cheers as Lil Yachty spits his rapid-fire verse. “Takin’ off quick, too fast, on my tippy toes / Undefeated Boat, no L’s, still,” he raps. After Yachty is through with delivering his bars, Ty Dolla Sign arrives on stage to rap his verse, which includes a line honoring Nipsey Hussle. “Money hit my phone and now I’m runnin’ to the cash, yeah, yeah / Marathon, just like Nipsey the great,” Ty raps.

The quartet joined forces to drop the aptly-titled, energetic track “Speed Me Up” as part of the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie, which opens in theaters on Valentine’s Day. The track was produced by duo Take A Daytrip and sees each collaborator taking on their own verse.

Watch Wiz Khalifa, Lil Yachty, Ty Dolla Sign, and Sueco The Child perform “Speed Me Up” on Jimmy Kimmel Live above.