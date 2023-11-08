Afrobeats is one of the fastest-growing genres in the country. There are big names who have seen global success, but there are even more talented up-and-coming artists looking to achieve the same type of success. Finding those artists can be tough, but we’ve got you covered. Every week, we’ll share an update on the best new afrobeats songs you need to hear and hopefully, you can find someone new to add to your rotation. Here are some more releases on the new music front that you should check out:

Mannywellz & Pink Sweat$ — “Attention” & “Better With You” Almost six months after his Don’t Tell Anyone EP, Mannywellz returns with a pair of songs alongside Pink Sweat$. The two tracks, “Attention” and “Better With You,” are cut from a cloth closest to alté, a sound perfect for Mannywellz afrobeats and Pink Sweat$’s R&B backgrounds. KCee — “I Pray” Feat. Oxlade Weeks after releasing “Tuesday,” KCee checks in with “I Pray” alongside Oxlade. Together, the two singers strike up an energetic amapiano-inspired record that speaks to a higher power to thank them for their success and to protect them from the enemies that may lurk around them.

Teni — “Malaika” Teni’s second album Tears Of The Sun arrives on November 19, and ahead of its release, she returns with “Malaika.” The third single on the project, joining “Lanke” and “No Days Off,” is built on the groove of afrobeats as Teni takes time to thank God for helping her through the ups and downs in her life. Joeboy — “Only God Can Save Me” In less than two weeks, Nigerian singer Joeboy will release his Body, Soul & Spirit EP. It appears to be a companion project to his second album Body & Soul, which he released back in May. He begins the EP’s rollout with the vulnerable “Only God Can Save Me” which Joeboy uses to discuss the lack of control we have over our destiny.

Victony — “No Joke” During an interview with Uproxx back in May, Victony hinted at “really unique” records he had on the way. His latest single “No Joke” is seemingly the first, and it’s a groovy single that is both assertive and confident. Minz — “Blessings” We’re due for a project from Minz, but for now, we’ll take the singles the singer continues to deliver. “Blessings” joins “Sokoto” and a remix of “Wo Wo” as his drops in 2023, and on it, Minz takes a moment to celebrate the blessings and success that have rained on him in his life.

Morravey — Ravi Much of the world was introduced to Nigerian singer Morravey thanks to her feature on Davido’s “In The Garden” from his Timeless album. She now steps out on her own with her debut EP Ravi. Through its five songs, Morravey shows her versatility through dance, reggae, highlife, and afro-pop records. Tega Boi Dc — “Child’s Play” Feat. Shallipopi If you love amapiano, Tega Boi Dc’s new record “Child’s Play” with Shallipopi is just the track for you. It comes after Tega Boi Dc’s summer record “Come For You” and after Shallipopi’s October release “Things On Things.”